Adnan Syed goes before Maryland Supreme Court facing 'specter of reincarceration,' his lawyers say

ByAdnan Syed answers a question following a press conference at his family's home, Sept. 19, 2023, in Windsor Mill, Md. Arguments are set to begin Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Maryland's Supreme Court over Syed's appeal of a reinstatement of his murder conviction by the state's intermediate appellate court. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP, file)ANNAPOLIS, Md.

of his murder conviction by an appellate court, in a case that has broader ramifications for victims' rights as well as Syed's future.in September 2022, when a Baltimore judge overturned his conviction. City prosecutors had dropped all charges after finding flaws in the evidence.

He faces at least the potential of being sent back to prison, a point his lawyers raised in court filings. The case could have consequences for victims' rights. Although the appellate court ruled that Lee’s brother didn’t get sufficient notice to attend the hearing that vacated Syed's conviction, the court also said state law doesn’t guarantee crime victims a “right to be heard” during the hearings. That decision falls to the presiding judge. headtopics.com

Syed's attorneys say the Lee family did have sufficient notice about the hearing. They also argue that the family's appeal is moot, because prosecutors decided not to charge Syed again after his conviction was vacated.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Adnan Syed goes before Maryland Supreme Court facing 'specter of reincarceration,' his lawyers sayAdnan Syed is now free after being imprisoned for the murder of his ex-girlfriend more than two decades ago. But his attorneys will be arguing for his freedom once again on Thursday, this time in front of the Maryland Supreme Court. The case became known to millions through the true-crime podcast “Serial.” Syed is appealing a reinstatement of his murder conviction, after a lower court ordered a redo of the hearing that let the 42-year-old walk free. The court had found that the victim’s family didn’t get adequate notice to attend the hearing in person. The judges said that violated their right to be “treated with dignity and respect.”

Adnan Syed goes before Maryland court facing 'specter of reincarceration,': lawyersAdnan Syed is now free after being imprisoned for the murder of his ex-girlfriend more than two decades ago

Maryland men face federal dogfighting chargesTwo Anne Arundel County men, including a Department of Defense employee, face dogfighting charges after agents seized 12 dogs from their homes.

College football Week 6 best bets: Oklahoma vs. Texas; Maryland vs. Ohio State; Kentucky vs. GeorgiaThe Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas highlights this week’s college slate

Escaped Virginia inmate newly tied to DC-area carjacking, kidnapping in Maryland; Reward climbs to $20KNaseem Isaiah Roulack, who escaped Virginia Department of Correction custody in August, is newly accused of carjacking a woman in Montgomery County, Maryland.

University of Maryland bus crash injures 27 people in College ParkOn Wednesday morning, a bus from the University of Maryland was involved in a collision, resulting in injuries to 27 individuals, as confirmed by emergency officials.