The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

However, in March, the Appellate Court of Maryland ordered a redo of the hearing that enabled Syed to walk out a free man.

“The terrifying specter of reincarceration has hung over Mr. Syed’s head every day for the past ten months,” Syed’s lawyer, Erica Suter, wrote in a brief filed with the court in August. The Maryland Supreme Court isn’t expected to issue a ruling on Thursday. A written ruling will be filed on the court’s website, although it’s unclear when. headtopics.com

Lee, who ended up speaking remotely at the hearing, was notified on a Friday afternoon that it would take place the following Monday. That was “insufficient time to reasonably allow Mr. Lee, who lived in California, to attend the hearing in person,” the appellate court ruled.

Read more:

AP »

Maryland Week Mic Check: Seeking a Passing Grade Versus Taulia TagovailoaOhio State's pass defense, ranked No. 5 in the nation, faces a legit test Saturday versus Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa.

Hot Off The Press: Maryland Game PosterThe Terrapins surrender to Brutus and the Buckeyes in this week's Super Mario-themed Maryland Game Poster.

Oklahoma-Texas, Maryland-Ohio State, more: CFB Week 6 by the numbersTexas and Oklahoma meet as undefeated opponents for the first time since 2011. Ohio State is 8-0 against Maryland. Here are the numbers to know ahead of Week 6.

University of Maryland bus crash injures 27 people in College ParkOn Wednesday morning, a bus from the University of Maryland was involved in a collision, resulting in injuries to 27 individuals, as confirmed by emergency officials.

Ohio State football depth chart vs. Maryland: Sophomore safety increases optionsGet Ohio State Football, OSU Buckeyes and Urban Meyer news, schedules, and scores, see photos and videos, and join the discussions at cleveland.com.