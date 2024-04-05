Adjusting to Life in Denmark: A Different Tipping Culture

In July 2020, my husband and I left Los Angeles with our two small kids, to visit his family in a small town in the Danish countryside. We didn't realize the trip would result in a permanent move and a new adventure.

When a 1700's farmhouse came on the market, we took a chance and decided to relocate our family to Denmark for many of the reasons you might've heard about: trust, national healthcare and education, safety and living in one ofSince then our adjustment process has been long, but rewarding. Starting life over in a new country, learning the language, understanding how everything works, making friends: It has been a humbling and fascinating experience for me. One of the things I learned early on was that tipping culture is very different in Denmark than the U.S. It took me a little time to get used to it, but now I prefer the system here.Tipping is not commonplace in Denmark, largely because the responsibility is placed on businesses to pay their employees fairly

Denmark Tipping Culture Adjustment Relocation American Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alleged Rapist With HIV Could Face Different Charges for Same Crime in Different StatesPolice suspect 25-year-old Carlton Tambaoga may have sexually assaulted a number of women in North Texas, Houston and Atlanta, possibly exposing them to HIV.

Source: dallas_observer - 🏆 453. / 53 Read more »

A different therapeutic model requires different training.Psychedelic-assisted therapies are on the cusp of approval, and there is an urgent need to train therapists to meet demand and ensure safe and effective treatment for patients.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

How will a new national security law affect different walks of life in Hong Kong?As Hong Kong passed a new national security law, the city that evolved from a swampy fishing village to a financial center embarked on another transformation, one that may redefine its role on the …

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

How will a new national security law affect different walks of life in Hong Kong?Hong Kong has passed a new national security law that could redefine the liberties of its citizens, and its role on the world stage.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

How will a new national security law affect different walks of life in Hong Kong?Hong Kong has passed a new national security law that could redefine the liberties of its citizens, and its role on the world stage.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

How will a new national security law affect different walks of life in Hong Kong?Hong Kong has passed a new national security law that could redefine the liberties of its citizens, and its role on the world stage. Four years ago, Beijing imposed a sweeping security law triggered by the massive anti-government protests in 2019. Still, Hong Kong is constitutionally required to make its own national security law.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »