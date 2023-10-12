Adidas and Beyoncé Unveil Final Ivy Park Collection 'Ivy Noir' — See Photos

Ivy Park and Adidas's latest drop is here, and they're feeling the noir vibes. The all-black capsule collection is the final installment in the long-running partnership between Beyoncé and the sportswear giant, and we have a feeling it's going to go fast.

Think pleated miniskirts, sleek tights, and long shiny pleather coats, a.k.a. your look for the upcoming Renaissance tour movie? Check out the campaign for the final collection, dubbed “Ivy Noir,” in the gallery below: Beyoncé's Ivy Park initially launched in 2016 in partnership with Topshop and began working with Adidas in 2018.

