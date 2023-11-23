ADHD Diagnosis Later in Life: A Life-Changing Experience for Women

Receiving an ADHD diagnosis (not to mention treatment), is tremendously healing – and life-changing. That’s the overwhelming message I heard from the dozens of women I interviewed, all over 60, who were diagnosed with ADHD later in life. Here are solutions to the Top 5 challenges facing women with ADHD.Regret is a common (and understandable) reaction to a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) later in life.
Some newly diagnosed lament how undiagnosed ADHD interfered with their lives and threw them off course. They feel angry, bitter, and sorrowful over the preceding years of self-blame and shame. But many, many others experience relief as the primary response to an ADHD diagnosis — and the answers it brings. For them, a. They describe the lead up to their diagnosis, and how knowledge of ADHD helps them cope with related challenges that follow them to this day.What leads women to seek an ADHD diagnosis later in life? Expanded awareness of the condition, especially as it presents in females, is a common catalys
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »
Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »
Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Source: HarvardBiz - 🏆 310. / 63 Read more »