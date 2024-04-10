ADHD and Background Noise: Readers Share Their Preferences

Does the ADHD brain crave sound or silence when focusing on a task? Is one type or genre of music best for concentration? According to ADDitude readers, the need for background noise varies. Music’s inherent rhythm and structure soothe the ADHD mind and keep it on a linear path. However, background noise is actually an impediment to focus for some people with noise sensitivity; for them, sound can serve as a distraction all its own and silence is golden.

We asked ADDitude readers to share their preferences for (or against!) background noise and how it helps (or hinders). Read some of our favorite responses below and share your experiences in the Comments section below

ADHD Background Noise Concentration Focus Preferences

