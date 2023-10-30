Adele Stopped Vegas Show After Spotting Her OB-GYN In the Crowd

Adele performs onstage during the"Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.has had a number of special guests come through her Las Vegas residency show, but over the weekend someone stopped by who literally stopped the singer in her tracks.

Her band kept playing, but Adele gave up on continuing the song as she chatted with the MD, eventually returning to the performance and asking the audience, “Will you sing it for me? That man delivered my baby!” she said of the OB-GYN who delivered her son, Angelo, born in 2012 to the singer and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

Adele’s Las Vegas residency has been filled with memorable moments, from the time she stopped it to help a couple with theirearlier in the day at age 54 of undisclosed causes when he was found floating in his Los Angeles hot tub. headtopics.com

“It is always so shocking, especially someone that made you laugh and who brought so much joy to your life that you don’t know,” she told the crowd at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “This is what I find so strange, I never met him in my life. There is something, you feel so sad about it especially because you don’t necessarily know what was going on.”Adele got really emotional after she sees the doctor who delivered her baby in the crowd while singing “When We Were Young”.

United States Headlines Read more: billboard »

Adele honors 'incredibly brave' Matthew Perry during Las Vegas showBritish singer-songwriter Adele paid tribute to the 'Friends' actor, who died Saturday at 54, during her residency at Caesar's Palace. Read more ⮕

Adele rinde homenaje al 'increíblemente valiente' Matthew Perry durante su show en Las VegasLa cantautora británica Adele rindió homenaje al actor de 'Friends', fallecido el sábado a los 54 años, durante su residencia en el Caesars Palace. Read more ⮕

‘Best comedic character of all time’: Adele honors Matthew Perry during Las Vegas residencyAdele paused her Las Vegas show Saturday night to pay tribute to Matthew Perry. Read more ⮕

Adele pauses Vegas show to honor Matthew Perry in emotional tribute“He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety,” the “Hello” singer said to the crowd. “Which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave.” Read more ⮕

Adele Pauses Las Vegas Show for Matthew Perry TributeAdele paused her Las Vegas residency show to honor the late Matthew Perry, dedicating her song ‘When We Were Young’ to him hours after his death Read more ⮕

Adele Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry at Las Vegas Residency“He’s probably the best comedic character of all time,” the British star said. Read more ⮕