Adele Reschedules Las Vegas Residency Dates Due to Illness

Adele has officially rescheduled several Weekends With Adele residency dates in Las Vegas after being forced to postpone due to illness. The singer, 35, shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 2, announcing the new shows. “With Adele at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace from March have been rescheduled to the below dates later this year,” she wrote alongside a poster for the concert with her singing on stage.

“Ticket holders for the postponed dates will be sent an email regarding their new allocated date.” Adele noted that she will be performing on October 25 and 26, along with every weekend from November 1 to November 23. “All other shows remain unaffected,” she added. Adele previously sparked concern when she announced via social media on February 27 that she would be delaying her residency as she battled an undisclosed illness. “Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Las Vegas residency,” she wrote at the tim

