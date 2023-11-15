Addressing China's Crimes Against Uyghur Minority: Tough Talk or Meaningful Action?

Human rights and democracy advocates have rightly urged President Biden to use his meeting with Xi Jinping in the Bay Area on Wednesday to address China’s crimes against its Uyghur minority and other acts of repression within the country and around the globe. But we also need to be realistic about what “tough talk” with China can achieve. If the results of previous dialogues with the Chinese government are any indication, Washington should not have high hopes for talking sense into Beijing.
Instead, the U.S. government needs to find ways to apply meaningful pressure to compel action from the regime. That means using the economic power of the United States and its allies to punish China’s use of forced Uyghur labor and other abuses. The Chinese government has a record of using “dialogues” to mask its fundamental resistance to international pressure. “We have engaged in constructive dialogue and cooperation with the U.N
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
NEWSMAX: Rep. Good to Newsmax: Biden Compromised Due to China DealsIn an interview with Newsmax on Saturday, Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., expressed his apprehension about President Joe Biden's family business dealings with China , raising concerns about potential compromises.
Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »
Source: FoxNews | Read more »
Source: FoxNews | Read more »
Source: dcexaminer | Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness | Read more »
Source: FoxNews | Read more »