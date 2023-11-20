Addressing Challenges Surrounding Transgender Rights in Utah

In our pursuit of a fair and just society, we must strive to uphold equal rights for everyone, irrespective of gender identity. As a therapist and social worker committed to the well-being of all Utahns, I find it crucial to address the current challenges surrounding the rights of the transgender community in our state. On Nov.

20, we must acknowledge the precious and precarious lives of those in our community who are at the greatest risk for discrimination, harassment, and violence, particularly our transgender youth. In our pursuit of a fair and just society, we must strive to uphold equal rights for everyone, irrespective of gender identity. However, the path toward equal rights and protections for transgender Utahns is far from complete. Transgender individuals encounter pervasive discrimination and stigma across various domains, such as employment, education, health care, and housing





