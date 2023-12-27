Addressable Raises $13.5 Million in Funding to Expand Web3 Growth Suite

Web3 growth marketing leader, Addressable, has successfully closed its second funding round, raising a total of $13.5 million. The funding will be used to enhance its Web3 Growth Suite and expand its services to new ad networks and blockchains. BITKRAFT Ventures led the funding round, with participation from Karatage and other strategic investors. Addressable's capabilities now include attribution of crypto wallet owners across 400,000 websites and coverage of three new ad networks.





Secret Project at OpenAI Raises Concerns Among ResearchersReports claim that a top-secret project at OpenAI has alarmed some researchers with its potential to solve intractable problems in a powerful new way. The project, known as Q*, has shown promising results in solving mathematical problems, leading to optimism about its future success. However, the pace of development has raised concerns among researchers focused on AI safety.

Man Overcomes Depression Through Running and PhilanthropyA man in Minnesota overcomes depression by taking up running and completing numerous physical challenges. He also raises money for a local organization.

Women Dressing Women: A Celebration of Female FashionA preview of the Costume Institute's new exhibit sparks excitement and raises questions about the lack of female creative directors in the fashion industry.

Colorado Supreme Court Disqualifies Trump from 2024 BallotThe Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot, marking the first such legal move in U.S. history. The mayor's office and city leaders remain quiet on the topic, while the public raises questions about public safety and the Safer 6th Street Initiative.

AI Video Startup HeyGen Launches Near-Instant Avatar Generator, Adds $5.6 Million In FundingI am a senior reporter for technology, covering venture capital and startups. I am based out of Forbes' San Francisco bureau, where I previously covered tech billionaires as a wealth reporter, and wrote about artificial intelligence as an assistant editor for technology.

