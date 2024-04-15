Adaptation vs Mitigation: Finding Long-Lasting Solutions to Climate Change

in average temperature, shifts in the seasons, an increasing frequency of extreme weather events, and slow onset events. Everyone needs to adapt to the changing ecological, social, and economic systems in response to actual or expected climatic stimuli and their effects. Indeed, thehas nearly $14 billion in its portfolio and more than 250 approved adaptation and mitigation projects.

All too often the news about progress to eliminate emissions is discouraging. Between 2020 and 2022, G20 governments and the multilateral development banks providedin international public finance for fossil fuels, almost 1.4 times their support for clean energy in the same period . If governments fully uphold recent commitments including through the Clean Energy Transition Partnership and G7, though, 71% of the $142 billion in fossil fuel spending will end in the next few years.yourself.

The last two coal-fired power plants in New England are set to close by 2025 and 2028, ending the use of a fossil fuel that supplied electricity to the region for over 50 years. This makes it the second region in the country, after the Pacific Northwest, to stop burning coal.

