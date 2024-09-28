Adams Suggests Biden Immigration Criticism Led to Corruption Indictment

The day his indictment on corruption charges became public, Adams defiantly suggested without providing evidence that prosecutors had gone after him because he had criticized President Joe Biden ’s immigration policiesFor months, New York City Mayor Eric Adams — a former cop — refused to criticize the federal authorities investigating his administration.The day news of his indictment on corruption charges broke, Adams defiantly suggested, without providing evidence, that U.S.

Adams echoed some of that rhetoric after he was charged with accepting illegal campaign contributions and free travel perks from Turkish officials and businesspeople looking to buy his influence.“We should ask them, ‘Who gave the directive to carry out what we have witnessed over the last 10 months?’" Adams told reporters.

Before he was indicted, Adams consistently said he was cooperating with the investigations and stressed that he was following the law. He would laugh off questions from reporters about various aspects of the probes. And he would refuse to criticize the investigators, saying that as a former law enforcement official, he understood they had a job to do.

Speaking at a news conference announcing the indictment, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, dismissed the idea that the case was political. Appointed by Biden in 2021, Williams has overseen other several other big, news-making prosecutions. His office won its case against Menendez, who is awaiting sentencing. It recently brought a sex trafficking indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs, who pleaded innocent and is awaiting trial. It also brought an indictment against cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, who was convicted of fraud.

Eric Adams Corruption Charges Joe Biden Immigration Policy New York City

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Blames Federal Indictment on Defiance of Party Over ImmigrationNew York City Mayor Eric Adams released a pre-recorded video Wednesday night, addressing the imminent federal charges against him. He claims the indictment stems from his vocal stance on illegal immigration, specifically calling for federal action to curb the influx into the city.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Kamala Harris Suggests Importing More Migrants to Help American Towns Overwhelmed by Mass ImmigrationSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Amy Adams' New Horror-Comedy Debuts To Her Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score In 8 YearsAmy Adams running next to Amy Adams looking angry in Nightbitch

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Mayor Adams' corruption case thrusts newbie Biden-appointed judge in spotlightThe judge overseeing Mayor Eric Adams’ corruption case is a Biden-appointed newbie to the federal bench who previously worked for the ACLU and NAACP fighting for racial and voter justice.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Political timing of Biden DOJ indictment of Eric Adams questioned by criticsPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

NYC Mayor Eric Adams spent Wednesday fielding resignation questions, attending Biden event, before being indictedHow Mayor Adams spent Wednesday before being indicted by a federal grand jury.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »