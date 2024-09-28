Adams Suggests Biden Immigration Criticism Led to Corruption Indictment

The day his indictment on corruption charges became public, Adams defiantly suggested without providing evidence that prosecutors had gone after him because he had criticized President Joe Biden ’s immigration policiesFor months, New York City Mayor Eric Adams — a former cop — refused to criticize the federal authorities investigating his administration.The day news of his indictment on corruption charges broke, Adams defiantly suggested, without providing evidence, that U.S.
Adams echoed some of that rhetoric after he was charged with accepting illegal campaign contributions and free travel perks from Turkish officials and businesspeople looking to buy his influence.“We should ask them, ‘Who gave the directive to carry out what we have witnessed over the last 10 months?’" Adams told reporters.
Before he was indicted, Adams consistently said he was cooperating with the investigations and stressed that he was following the law. He would laugh off questions from reporters about various aspects of the probes. And he would refuse to criticize the investigators, saying that as a former law enforcement official, he understood they had a job to do.
Speaking at a news conference announcing the indictment, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, dismissed the idea that the case was political. Appointed by Biden in 2021, Williams has overseen other several other big, news-making prosecutions. His office won its case against Menendez, who is awaiting sentencing. It recently brought a sex trafficking indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs, who pleaded innocent and is awaiting trial. It also brought an indictment against cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, who was convicted of fraud.
Eric Adams Corruption Charges Joe Biden Immigration Policy New York City
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »
Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »