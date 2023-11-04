Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone and Street Closures

On Saturday, November 4, 2023, an Adams Morgan Pedestrian Zone will take place in the 2300 and 2400 blocks of 18th Street, NW. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration: The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.:The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m
.:Northbound traffic on 18th Street from Florida Avenue to Kalorama Road, NW will be closed to through traffic on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Local traffic only will be allowed north from Florida Avenue to Kalorama Road, NW
