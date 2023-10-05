The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.St.

Working in walks for Louie is a different type of concern for Wainwright after 18 seasons in the majors — when walks of the bases-on-balls variety were more than a minor inconvenience. The 42-year-old right-hander finished his big league career with a 200-128 record and a 3.53 ERA.

Next up for Wainwright is the FOX booth for the AL Division Series between the Twins and Astros that begins Saturday in Houston. He will be alongside play-by-play man Adam Amin and analyst A.J. Pierzynski for the third time after they also worked together in the playoffs in 2020 and 2021. Wainwright and Pierzynski also played together on the 2014 Cardinals. headtopics.com

Wainwright’s studious approach helped him become one of baseball’s most dependable pitchers. He had 10 seasons with at least 31 starts. He had 12 years with at least 11 wins, including a career-best 20 in 2010 and 2014.

“I never thought I would ever get anything like that, honestly,” Wainwright told The Associated Press. “I thought they’d be like ‘And there’s Adam, too, and he did a great job, you know, whatever he did. headtopics.com

