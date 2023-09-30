Adam Sandler Almost Starred in 'Dream Scenario' Instead of Nicolas Cage

A24's latest comedy comes out on November 10. “I think that looking back, in retrospect, it’s impossible for me to unsee Nic in this part,” Borgli says. “He just made the character so watchable and interesting. He does so many choices that are kind of mesmerizing and strange in a good way.

” Agreeing with our sentiments, the filmmaker added, “Not only is he such a good actor, but just the idea of Nicolas Cage in our culture, who has gone through the thing where your persona outgrows the person, so he added kind of an artistic layer to the movie that is also hugely interesting, and I think he channeled some of his own personal experiences through the character.”

Over his four decades in the industry, Cage has become an icon for his over-the-top performances, as well as transformed into a figure of lore due to his personal life. From, at one point in time, being the owner of what’s been deemed as the most haunted house in America (The LaLaurie Mansion in New Orleans) to his impressive collection of odd items and trinkets, the myth behind the man is, as Borgli put it, grander than the star himself.

