Adam Matthew Smith | ScreenRant

From an early age, Adam Matthew Smith has dabbled in a variety of expressive forms, spanning the gamut from piano and guitar to painting and the graphic arts. He is a writer and lyricist who is focused on developing interesting content, putting that same originality into his scoring. His work displays ambient, ethereal tones as well as darker, experimental rhythms.

Adam’s solo career began with instructional jazz and blues guitar, but his passions quickly shifted into constructing more aggressive rock-based compositions. These interests guided the formation of the band Mercury Frost (1998-2003), which allowed him to shift his writing to a heavier, darker sound.

Keiko (2007) allowed Adam to create more elaborate compositions, producing richer, ambient rhythms, and constructing lyrics rooted in personal experience. One of the tracks from this DIY compilation, “The Amber Light,” was showcased as an extended scored version for the indie film In Camera.

His latest musical compositions include 2016’s home-recorded “A Beautiful Day For Bad Feelings,” the upcoming “Oneironaut,” and “Mono No Aware.” This work has expanded on his interest in ambient music, including soundscapes and creative scoring. The music is organic and multi-instrumentalist, allowing for variance and displaying Adam’s dynamic ability to synthesize thought and feeling. headtopics.com

Presently, Adam recently finished his debut graphic novel, "Shadows," a Sci-Fi Thriller set in an oppressive dystopian, post-superhero future. SHADOWS is NOW AVAILABLE in paperback and ebook formats, published March 31st, 2022.

