Adam Copeland Joins AEW: Why Did Edge Leave WWE?

Adam Copeland is All Elite. The Rated-R Superstar made his highly-anticipated AEW debut this past Sunday at AEW WrestleDream, coming to the aid of Sting and Darby Allin while they were subject to a Christian Cage-led beat down. The former Edge teased joining forces with Christian, which would've reunited their historic tag team, but ultimately sided with the faces.

Why Did Edge Leave WWE?While he touched on it briefly during the AEW WrestleDream post-show press conference, Adam Copeland took to social media to show gratitude towards his former employer. "But first and foremost I want to address my 25 years with WWE. I love WWE and appreciate everything the company did for me," Copeland wrote."Always have, always will. They put me on the map, gave me amazing opportunities and through hard work on both ends, I've been supplied with a wonderful life. Hell, WWE helped me meet the woman I'd start my family with."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam “Edge” Copeland (@edgeratedr) Regarding his decision to leave, Copeland revealed it came down to a lack of opportunity. "Sometimes relationships just grow apart and I feel the WWE and I have just outgrown each other. I wanted to do more. They didn't have much more for me to do. Simple as that. And that's ok.

"Sometimes relationships just grow apart and I feel the WWE and I have just outgrown each other. I wanted to do more. They didn't have much more for me to do. Simple as that. And that's ok. I'll still be watching and still be supporting all of my friends there."

Copeland continued by urging fans to support professional wrestling regardless of what company it comes from.

"I don't buy into this odd mentality of one company or the other. It's weird. If you took offense to that, take a walk, get some fresh air and soak up some sunshine. It's wrestling. An amazing gig. But still, it's wrestling. Relax. It's supposed to be fun," Copeland continued."As a wrestling fan, which I still am, it's exciting that there's viable companies providing wrestling on national and worldwide platforms. If you're actually a fan of wrestling, and not acronyms, that should make you happy too."

Copeland will speak inside an AEW ring for the first time this Wednesday, October 4th on AEW Dynamite, live on TBS at 8 PM ET.