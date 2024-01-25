Acura TLX Type S: A Star Performer with Upgrades

Over at The Car Connection, we called the stock TLX a “sport-sedan bargain.” So it remains for 2024, with a base price still below $50,000, still powered by a turbo-4 engine. But for the true sleeper in the TLX family, there’s a little more all around, from powertrain to tech upgrades. At $58,195, the TLX Type S isn’t the bargain that we see in the base car, but it’s a star performer we’d take cruising, with zero expectations of track stardom.

For 2024, Acura’s added a raft of features to its safety and entertainment suite, but it hasn’t damped the low-key fun of the Type S in any way, other than modulating throttle response in its Sport+ mode. Thanks for leaving well enough alone. I drove the '24 edition over a long weekend under near-ideal circumstances—under flat-gray skies so its gray paint could let it sail undetected through speed traps. The destination: a rural Georgia farmhouse where I could spend the weekend cooped up near a hen house while the temperature danced around the 32-degree mark and egged me on to stay inside and compos





