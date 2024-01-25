HEAD TOPICS

Acura TLX Type S: A Star Performer with Upgrades

  • 📰 motorauthority
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 54 sec. here
  • 11 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 56%
  • Publisher: 68%

The Acura TLX Type S remains a star performer with powertrain and tech upgrades for 2024. Despite the added features, it still maintains its low-key fun and offers a comfortable cruising experience.

Acura, TLX, Type S, 2024, Powertrain, Tech Upgrades, Star Performer, Cruising, Low-Key Fun

Over at The Car Connection, we called the stock TLX a “sport-sedan bargain.” So it remains for 2024, with a base price still below $50,000, still powered by a turbo-4 engine. But for the true sleeper in the TLX family, there’s a little more all around, from powertrain to tech upgrades. At $58,195, the TLX Type S isn’t the bargain that we see in the base car, but it’s a star performer we’d take cruising, with zero expectations of track stardom.

For 2024, Acura’s added a raft of features to its safety and entertainment suite, but it hasn’t damped the low-key fun of the Type S in any way, other than modulating throttle response in its Sport+ mode. Thanks for leaving well enough alone. I drove the '24 edition over a long weekend under near-ideal circumstances—under flat-gray skies so its gray paint could let it sail undetected through speed traps. The destination: a rural Georgia farmhouse where I could spend the weekend cooped up near a hen house while the temperature danced around the 32-degree mark and egged me on to stay inside and compos

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.