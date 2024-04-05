Acura Introduces 2024 ZDX: First All-Electric Model

In 2024, Acura is introducing to the market the ZDX, its first all-electric model . The Japanese luxury manufacturer has just confirmed pricing for the midsize SUV . The base Acura ZDX A-Spec model is priced at $84,990 CAD ($88,560 when including $2,595 pre-delivery inspection and freight charges; $100 a/c tax; regulatory fees (up to $75), etc.). This model is equipped with all-wheel drive via two electric motors. This configuration produces an estimated 490 hp and 437 lb-ft of torque.

With a range of up to 489 km on a full charge, the ZDX A-Spec aims to offer an option for those looking to combine the benefits of an electric vehicle with the performance of a sporty SUV. Priced at $91,490 ($94,760 with fees), the ZDX Type S is the most muscular variant in Acura's electric line-up

