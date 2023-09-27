Acupuncturist, 90, used needles to disarm patient he sexually assaulted: report

“He actually thought he was going to get away with this, and it was going to be OK.” A 90-year-old North Carolina acupuncturist used his needles to partially paralyze his patient while he sexually assaulted her, according to a report. Dr.

Shi Ying Kuai was charged with second-degree force sex offense and sexual battery Tuesday, weeks after he allegedly pounced on his victim inside the clinic he operates from his home,River Lajoice, the elderly man’s victim, had been seeing Kuai twice a week for four years before he allegedly turned violent.

“He actually thought he was going to get away with this, and it was going to be OK,” the 28-year-old After sticking her body with needles as usual, Kuai began undressing his patient and shockingly put his mouth on her body, Lajoice claimed.Lajoice was left helpless from the needles, which she believes Kuai purposefully positioned to leave her largely unable to move her body.

Pinned to the table, she screamed for help and begged Kuai to stop. Instead, he repeatedly told her “thank you” as he continued assaulting her, she said.

Read more:

nypost »

90-year-old acupuncturist charged with sexually assaulting patientAn acupuncturist in North Carolina is charged with sexually assaulting one of his long-time patients.

LARRY KUDLOW: Biden is going to get worse and Trump is going to get betterFOX Business host Larry Kudlow explains why former President Donald Trump's 10-point lead over President Biden in polls is a 'blockbuster' for his 2024 campaign.

JESSE WATTERS: Going after monopolies is dangerous in DCJesse Watters explains how President Biden might be going after Bezos' empire on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NASA's Going to Use Robots to Look for AliensThe space agency said at a recent briefing that it's going rely more on AI to help scour the [...]

Mental Imagery: Going to the Movies in Your HeadHow visualizing the future can help professional athletes and you.

YouTube's ad-free Premium Lite tier is going awayAfter October 25, YouTube users paying for Premium Lite will have to pay for the more expensive full-fledged Premium tier if they don't want to see ads in their videos without resorting to ad blockers.

Man sexually assaults, knocks woman to ground, robs her in sick NYC subway station attack: cops

A 90-year-old North Carolina acupuncturist used his needles to partially paralyze his patient while he sexually assaulted her, according to a report.

Dr. Shi Ying Kuai was charged with second-degree force sex offense and sexual battery Tuesday, weeks after he allegedly pounced on his victim inside the clinic he operates from his home,River Lajoice, the elderly man’s victim, had been seeing Kuai twice a week for four years before he allegedly turned violent.

“He actually thought he was going to get away with this, and it was going to be OK,” the 28-year-old

After sticking her body with needles as usual, Kuai began undressing his patient and shockingly put his mouth on her body, Lajoice claimed.Lajoice was left helpless from the needles, which she believes Kuai purposefully positioned to leave her largely unable to move her body.

Pinned to the table, she screamed for help and begged Kuai to stop.

Instead, he repeatedly told her “thank you” as he continued assaulting her, she said.

Shi Ying Kuai allegedly assaulted his patient during her acupuncture session.River Lajoice said Kuai used the needles to partially paralyze her before the assault.Lajoice immediately reported Kuai to the police for taking advantage of her while she was physically and mentally vulnerable.

She told the outlet that she trusted him and, over the years, had referred about two dozen people to his practice.

“He was basically like a grandfather, if anything, like a great-grandfather,” Lajoice said.

Lajoice had been seeing Kuai twice a week for four years before the attack.“That’s why I feel very strongly about coming out about this, not only is it respect to myself, and not letting somebody get away with this, but also to warn people and let them know this is not a man to be trusted.”

Asheville police are encouraging other potential victims of Kuai to come forward.

“Offenders come in all ages, shapes and sizes,” Detective Jonathan McCain said.Share this article: