Acuña becomes first 40-70 player, Albies lifts Braves over Cubs 6-5 in 10 innings

Ronald Acuña Jr. established the 40-70 club, Ozzie Albies walked him off with a 10th-inning single and the Atlanta Braves dealt the Chicago Cubs another devastating setback. Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates after scoring the game-winning run on an Ozzie Albies base hit in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs , Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)2 of 12Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Darius Vines works against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)3 of 12Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., center, reacts as he gets dunked with Gatorade during an interview after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sep. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)4 of 12Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts after scoring the winning run against the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)5 of 12Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) right, reacts after scoring the winning run on an Ozzie Albies base hit in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta.

Read more:

AP »

Acuña becomes first 40-70 player, Albies lifts Braves over Cubs 6-5 in 10 inningsRonald Acuña Jr. established the 40-70 club, Ozzie Albies walked him off with a 10th-inning single and the Atlanta Braves dealt the Chicago Cubs another devastating setback by clinching home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs with a 6-5 victory Wednesday night.

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. makes MLB history with first 40-70 seasonIt’s Ronald Acuña Jr.’s world and we’re all just living in it.

Braves' Acuña becomes MLB's first 40-70 playerBraves star Ronald Acuña Jr. made even more MLB history Wednesday night as he established the 40-70 club while helping Atlanta secure home-field advantage through the National League playoffs.

Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves Line MovementMLB line and odds movement for Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves on Sep 26, 2023.

Cubs vs Braves Odds, Picks, & Predictions — September 26MLB odds, predictions, and picks for Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves on September 26. MLB free pick for Cubs-Braves.

MLB Cubs vs Braves Box Score - Sep 26, 2023Chicago Cubs vs Atlanta Braves MLB game box score for Sep 26, 2023.

|

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates after scoring the game-winning run on an Ozzie Albies base hit in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs , Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)2 of 12Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Darius Vines works against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)3 of 12Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., center, reacts as he gets dunked with Gatorade during an interview after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sep. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)4 of 12Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. reacts after scoring the winning run against the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)5 of 12Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) right, reacts after scoring the winning run on an Ozzie Albies base hit in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. Acuna stole two bases in the game to become the first player in Major League Baseball histroy to steal 70 bases and hit 40 home run in a season. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)6 of 12Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. (13) holds up the base after stealing second against the Chicago Cubs during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. It was Acuña’s 70th stolen base of the season. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)7 of 12Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. steals second base ahead of the tag by Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) during the 10th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. This was Acuña’s 70th stolen of the season. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)8 of 12Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. holds up second base after he stole his 70th base of the season during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)9 of 12Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. steals second base in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. The stolen base was Acuna’s 70th of the season. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)10 of 12Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) crosses right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) as he catches a fly ball from Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)11 of 12APTOPIX Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) steals second base in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. The stolen base was Acuna’s 70th of the season. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)12 of 12Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker argues with an umpire during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) |

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates after scoring the game-winning run on an Ozzie Albies base hit in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs , Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)1 of 12

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates after scoring the game-winning run on an Ozzie Albies base hit in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs , Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)