Actress Siobhan Fallon Hogan talks new film, being Catholic in Hollywood: ‘Only one reason, and that’s God'

Director David Helling on why 'Hollywood is taking notice' of faith-based films
"You have to be able to look in the mirror at yourself, and you have to be able to sleep. And like, who cares? It’s all so temporary. It doesn’t matter," Fallon Hogan said of, telling Fox News Digital she’s spent the entirety of her career turning down jobs that don’t jibe with her faith.
The sleep? Well, as a writer/producer/lead/distributor hybrid role, that’s probably lost."It’s like having a dream, you’re like, ‘I better write this down.’ And I literally wrote it all in three weeks. I’m telling you, it flowed out of me. There’s people that say, ‘this had nothing to do with me,’ and I really feel that.
That's what called Fallon Hogan to make one that's relatable for audiences everywhere, her second co-starring with the actor [after her 2021 film,]. And while Patrick happens to be a fellow devout Christian, the actress said she doesn't exclusively look to work with those who share in her faith.
"My cinematographer and my editor, who are atheists… I say to them, ‘what are the chances we’d be picked up by AMC and Regal? There’s only one reason, and that’s God. And I’m telling you that’s the truth.
'INDIANA JONES' ACTOR SHIA LABEOUF SHARES STORY OF HIS GROWING CATHOLIC FAITH: ‘GIVES ME HOPE' Wilson admitted that while he doesn't have any"smoking guns" or emails confirming the shunning of religion in Hollywood, he can"sense a collective eye roll about it."
Fallon Hogan later pointed the finger at the media for, well, the media's own self-created problems.