Actress Ruth West Talks About Her New Show and Filming in London

, a dramedy series about two almost-30 women nursing a semi-dysfunctional friendship, in a corner of the world West knows intimately. “This show feels like London ,” she tells me, her dimples caving into a friendly grin. “We filmed scenes for Wet Mouth, the pub my character owns, on the road I used to live on. I went on some weird dates at that pub.” This time, instead of suffering through someone’s idea of flirty small talk, West was faced with a more daunting challenge: pulling a pint on-camera.

Also, you need to navigate fame, which is quite intense and anxiety-provoking. No one teaches you how to deal with that, how to present yourself when you’re not working and you’re just being Lydia in the supermarket. I act because I enjoy the craft of it, but being recognized was a huge shock to me. I was in a really recognizable show that came out during lockdown in the U.K., so I was also suddenly known to people as we were coming out of lockdown into a new world. It felt doubly weird.

The Spice Girls and American Apparel disco pants. Anyone our age saved up all of our money to spend on expensive leggings and wear them every weekend. We thought they looked amazing.We’re very comfortable talking about anxiety, depression, and some of the more “palatable” mental illnesses that are more in the Zeitgeist with therapy-talk and this notion of self-care.mocks that a little bit. It takes a left turn.

I spent a lot of my 20s not knowing who I was and feeling very insecure. A lot of the time, I felt not worthy of any love, so I would just chase it and find myself unhappy. I wanted to be loved so badly that I would’ve accepted scraps. I also had tunnel vision and a very addictive, all-consuming personality. If I did something, I had to do it perfectly. I’ve dropped that idea of perfectionism and gotten more relaxed.

