Actress Rejects Idea of School Shooting Episode in TV Show

During a recent interview, Brunson was asked about the idea of writing an episode about a school shooting. She rejected the idea, stating that it is not a realistic day-to-day occurrence in the classroom. Brunson believes that teachers are focused on teaching lessons and do not have time to think about news related to school attacks. She mentioned that school shootings happen frequently, but it is not the main focus for teachers

. Brunson expressed frustration about the issue being in the background while they are trying to do their job. In addition, it was mentioned that Everytown for Gun Safety released a list of '100 School Shootings' that included incidents that had not actually happened, such as a shooting at Tennessee State University on October 13, 2014

