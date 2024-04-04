Actress Julia Stiles Reveals She Has a 5-Month-Old Baby

This week, actress Julia Stiles revealed that she has a 5-month-old baby, her third child with husband Preston Cook. Stiles, who married Cook in 2017, already has two children, Strummer (6) and Arlo (2). Despite her previous silence on the matter, Stiles opened up about motherhood during an interview. She also discussed her directorial debut and how being a mom has helped her in her new role.

Stiles admitted that both motherhood and directing require thinking ahead, time management, and being sensitive to others' needs. She also mentioned that both roles can be exhausting, but she feels more energized than ever.

Julia Stiles Actress Baby Motherhood Directorial Debut Interview

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCut / 🏆 720. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Julia Stiles and Preston Cook Had a Third ChildIn a very Kat Stratford move, Julia Stiles has casually revealed in a New York ‘Times’ profile that she has a 5-month-old baby at home, her third child with husband Preston Cook.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Julia Stiles Secretly Welcomed Her Third Child Five Months AgoIn a new interview with 'The New York Times,' Julia Stiles revealed she privately welcomed a third child with her husband, Preston Cook.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

10 Things' Larisa Oleynik on Getting Fashion Advice From Julia StilesLarisa Oleynik said she looked up to costar Julia Stiles while filming ‘10 Things I Hate About You’

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Julia Stiles, Preston Cook Secretly Welcomed Baby No. 3 Months AgoJulia Stiles and husband Preston Cook revealed that they secretly welcomed baby No. 3 months ago

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Actress Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosisActress Olivia Munn announced in an Instagram post Wednesday morning that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 529. / 51 Read more »

Actress Olivia Munn reveals breast cancer diagnosisActress Olivia Munn announced in an Instagram post Wednesday morning that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »