Actress Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for battery

Actress Julia Ormond filed a lawsuit against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault and battery that she said happened in 1995.

The complaint, filed in New York Supreme Court, also names the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) as a defendant over allegations of negligence and breach of fiduciary duty, along with the Walt Disney Co. and Miramax for negligent supervision and retention. Disney bought Miramax in 1993.

She is seeking an unspecified sum, including damages for lost wages and earnings, “mental pain and anguish and severe emotional distress,” attorneys’ fees and punitive damages. headtopics.com

Ormond alleges that she later told her agents, Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane, what Weinstein had done but that they did not act in her interest and instead acted in defense of Weinstein. “Rather than take Ormond’s side and advocate for her interest, they suggested that if she reported Weinstein to the authorities, she would not be believed, and he would seriously damage her career,” the complaint reads.

“The damage to Ormond’s career because of Weinstein’s assault and the aftermath was catastrophic both personally and professionally,” according to the complaint. “With the exception of some television movies, over the next several years, Ormond nearly disappeared from the public eye. headtopics.com

