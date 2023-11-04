Actress Emily Hampshire apologizes for dressing up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for Halloween

Actress Emily Hampshire, known for "Schitt's Creek," issued an apology after she and a friend dressed up as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for Halloween. The 42-year-old put up the photo on her Instagram. The friends could be seen wearing costumes that resembled the former couple's outfits from their highly-publicized defamation trial in 2022. She wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse

." The jury found in Depp's favor on all three of his claims relating to specific statements in the 2018 piece. In June 2022, a jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, which was then reduced to $10 million by a judge. She also ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million, the jury's award on her counterclaim that Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers

