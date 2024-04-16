Actress Discusses Unique Interpretation of Character in Audition

“Did you ever want to, like, unzip people, and climb inside them?” Martha asks. “I wish humans had a chin zip, and it would go all the way to their bellies… just unzip them and tuck myself away.” Most actors who auditioned to play Martha interpreted the character as evil, and underscored these lines with ominousness. But Gunning, a British actor perhaps best known to US audiences for the Amazon ensemble comedy The Outlaws, played Martha as soft, not sociopathic.

When she heard about the audition to play Martha on the Netflix adaptation, she pushed harder than usual to be cast. “Usually I kind of leave it up to the universe—‘If I’m right for this part, I’m right for this part,’” says Gunning. “But I had such a strong response.” At one point, she even had a makeup artist friend age her up so that she could convince the show’s creators that she could play credibly older. “It must have been a five pound wig that sat on her head all weird,” laughs Gadd.

