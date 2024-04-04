Actress Criticizes Biden as Only Option for Democrats in 2024

In a recent interview, the actress expressed her dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden being the only option for Democrats in 2024. She also discussed the political and cultural divisions in the U.S. and blamed the media for fueling them. The actress mentioned her support for Biden and her wish for Beto O'Rourke to have performed better in the 2020 election. The interview also touched on the controversy surrounding the upcoming film ' Civil War ', which depicts a torn-apart U.S.

with seceded states and a struggling president

