Actress Courtney Markowitz Talks About Playing the Stepmother in Cinderella

The very first day of rehearsal, Courtney Markowitz says she told her fellow cast members:"I just want everyone to know I'm in crisis over how mean I have to be." That's because the veteran actress has been brought in to play the Stepmother role in Theatre Under the Stars' production of Cinderella. Saying she's a very tall actress who might well be called upon to play mean roles, Markowitz says, however,"This is my very first time playing the villain.

"It's fun to approach her from the point of view what makes her the way that she is. Like any human I think all her meanness comes out of insecurity about herself and about her own daughters. Helps a little bit but still it not easy to be so mean especially to Brianna who is just the sweetest human ever." But still, the actress who now lives in Katy with her family is afraid that all the children in her neighborhood who come to see the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic, will never look at her the same way. She has fewer worries about her own young daughters, one of whom — the 7-year-old — has been running lines with he





HoustonPress » / 🏆 314. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Town Near Gaza Border Remains Empty After Hamas AttackThe nights are the hardest part, says Hila Fenlon. That’s when the horror of October 7 returns. The 46-year-old farmer, mother, and stepmother guided reporters on the first media visit to this community, where Hamas murdered 20 people in the attack.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Actress Rachel Zegler Discusses Playing Lucy Gray in 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'Rachel Zegler talks about her approach to playing Lucy Gray in 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' and how she sees the character as different from Katniss in 'The Hunger Games' series.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries' Emma Caulfield Talks Marvel 'Pressure' (Exclusive)Emma Caulfield reflects on playing a red herring in WandaVision.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Is Loki Season 2's Finale Tom Hiddleston's MCU Exit?MCU fans think Tom Hiddleston's recent comments mean he's done playing Loki.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes: Rachel Zegler Explains How Her Character 'Echos' Katniss EverdeenRachel Zegler talks Lucy Gray Baird and Katniss Everdeen's similarities and differences.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Actress Alyson Hannigan Excited for Taylor Swift-Themed Night on Dance Competition ShowActress Alyson Hannigan expresses her excitement for a Taylor Swift-themed night on a dance competition show. Hannigan and her kids are big fans of Swift's music and attending her concert was a special moment for them. Although Hannigan's cha cha performance wasn't perfect, the judges appreciated her dedication and enthusiasm.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »