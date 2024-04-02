Actress Angie Harmon accuses Instacart delivery driver of shooting and killing her dog

Angie Harmon accused an Instacart delivery driver of shooting and killing her family's dog in a social media post shared Monday. The fatal shooting of Harmon's dog named Oliver occurred over Easter weekend shortly after a man delivered an order to the 'Rizzoli & Isles' star's home.

According to Harmon, the delivery driver claimed 'self-defense' and was let go by police.

