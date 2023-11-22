Actress Alyson Hannigan Excited for Taylor Swift-Themed Night on Dance Competition Show

Actress Alyson Hannigan expresses her excitement for a Taylor Swift-themed night on a dance competition show. Hannigan and her kids are big fans of Swift's music and attending her concert was a special moment for them. Although Hannigan's cha cha performance wasn't perfect, the judges appreciated her dedication and enthusiasm.





