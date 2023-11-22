Actress Aileen Quinn to Appear at Upside Down '80s Celebration

Actress Aileen Quinn (right) will appear in San Antonio this weekend at the 5th Annual Upside Down '80s Celebration. Actress Aileen Quinn has always embraced the role that she’s best known for: the title character in the original 1982 film musical. Quinn even has her own rockabilly-blues band, Aileen Quinn and the Leapin’ Lizards, which is a reference to one of her movie character’s catchphrases.

When requested, one of the songs the band will perform is a cover of “Tomorrow,” the signature showstopper from Annie. Quinn will join co-stars Toni Ann Gisondi and Rosanne Sorrentino, who played Molly and Pepper in the movie, at the Wonderland of the Americas Mall, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, for a meet-and-greet with fans from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Billed as the 5th Annual Upside Down '80s Celebration, the event also will feature cast members from Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things





