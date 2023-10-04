Actors' Strike Update: SAG-AFTRA Confirms Negotiations Will Continue Through the Weekend

The Writers' Strike is officially coming to an end, with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) ratifying its new deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and sending writers back to work. Now it's the actors' turn.

On Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA sent a message out to its members, informing them of the status of the ongoing contract talks. Negotiations will resume on Friday, with the two sides continuing internal work over the weekend. Talks will resume on Monday.

"To our fellow SAG-AFTRA Members: We have concluded today's bargaining with the AMPTP and will resume talks on Friday, October 6," reads the message from SAG-AFTRA."The parties will be working internally over the weekend, resuming Monday, October 9. Please continue to come out to picket lines or other strike activities in your local. One day longer. One day stronger. headtopics.com

— SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) October 5, 2023 This is definitely positive news for SAG-AFTRA, as it means talks are progressing and haven't broken down. As long as both sides continue to meet, it feels like a deal for the actors will only get closer and closer. headtopics.com

ComicBook

