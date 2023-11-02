Actors, Hollywood studios still at odds on AI and other issues, union says

SAG-AFTRA, in a note to members, said it met with the AMPTP "for more than three hours this afternoon and evening to present and review our revised proposal." The union has been seeking limits on how studios can use generative AI technology when making movies and TV shows. Actors fear they"We continue to await the AMPTP's response to our comprehensive counter proposal package which we gave them on Saturday, addressing outstanding issues," SAG-AFTRA said., demanding higher minimum salaries and other gains, and members have been picketing outside studio offices in New York and Los Angeles.

"Please know that your presence on the picket lines and support on social media remain a source of inspiration," SAG-AFTRA said to members on Wednesday. Film and television writers also walked off the job this year in a battle for AI protections and an increase in compensation in the streaming TV era. They

The dual strikes shut down most scripted production in the United States, put thousands of crew members out of work and cost the California economy at least $6 billion, according to the Milken Institute.

