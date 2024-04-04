Actors Discuss Their First Scene Together

Talking to SheKnows about their first scene together, in which they’re seen kissing in a park in episode one, Woolf admits he was immediately impressed by King. “I was super nervous and then the moment we started it was like, ‘Oh I just have to look at this person and react to them and fall in love with them,'” Woolf tells SheKnows, adding “It was sort of the easiest thing in the world.” The compliment, of course, had King absolutely blushing. “That is so nice,” she says.

“Don’t look at me I’m being earnest,” he adds. “Oh my God he’s being so earnest, what do I do? What do I do with my hands?” King hilariously says.King then continued, remembering how impressed she was with the British actor throughout the show. “I mean there are so many moments between us and this show,” she says. “That’s a great example, the first scene, I think we were both so nervou

Actors Discuss Preparation for Complicated Roles in Erotic ThrillerThe actors reveal how they quickly prepared for their complicated, emotional roles in the erotic thriller. Building chemistry between actors takes time and talent. For the stars of the new erotic thriller, Despite their limited time to prepare, Fionn Whitehead and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett's onscreen dynamic is the engine driving the film. Written and directed by duo Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping, the film follows drag performer Jules (Stewart-Jarrett), who, after being attacked in a hate crime, begins a sexual relationship with his unsuspecting assailant, Preston (Whitehead). By seducing his closeted attacker, Jules hopes to get even by outing Preston via a sex tape. But the more time the duo spends together, the harder it becomes for Jules to see Preston only as the object of his revenge fantasies. Given the complicated nature of their relationship, it was fortunate for everyone involved that the two stars clicked from the start.

