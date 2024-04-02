Actor's Dog Shot and Killed by Instacart Deliveryman

The actor wrote on Instagram that “a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot & killed” her dog Oliver over Easter weekend. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly 'He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog,' Harmon wrote in an April 1 Instagram post alongside.'Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed 'self defense'.

He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn.' She also said the deliveryman had been'shopping under a woman's identity' and shared a screenshot that showed the photo and name associated with the shopper profile. In addition, Harmon — who is mom to daughters Finley, 20; Avery, 18; and Emery, 15 — said her kids were home at the time of the incident.'He shot our dog with my daughters & myself at home & just kept saying, 'Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,' she continue

