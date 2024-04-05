Actor Rufus Sewell talks about his role in the upcoming film about Prince Andrew's interview

Grinning on a Zoom from London, the actor tells me, “That’s the best thing someone like me can hear. I can either fuck up and it’ll be like, ‘Yeah, as expected,’ or it’ll be a pleasant surprise. That did take the pressure off.” With the bar set self-assuringly low, Sewell began preparing for the drama. It’s based on former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister’s book Scoops, which details the making of Andrew’s disastrous 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis (Gillian Anderson).

Afterward, the sit-down was dubbed “one of the single worst PR moves in recent history.” The film, streaming Friday and directed by Philip Martin (The Crown, Catherine the Great) chronicles how McAlister (Billie Piper) secured the historic interview and how Maitlis prepared for the conversation, as well as the dialogue with Prince Andrew itsel

