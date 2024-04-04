Actor Opens Up About Attempted Suicide and Divine Intervention

Ritchson opens up about his dark past , revealing that he once attempted suicide but was saved by his sons. In a wide-ranging interview, Ritchson confesses that in 2019, he tried to hang himself in the attic of his California home.

However, he had a moment of 'divine intervention' when he saw a vision of his adult sons pleading with him not to kill himself. This vision prompted him to change his mind and save himself.

Actor Suicide Dark Past Sons Divine Intervention

United States Latest News

TMZ / 🏆 379. in US

