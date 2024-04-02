Actor Michael Stuhlbarg continues Broadway show after alleged attack

Actor Michael Stuhlbarg kicked off his newest Broadway show on Monday, a day after a man allegedly threw a rock at the actor's head on Sunday evening. The 55-year-old actor, known for 'Dopesick' and 'Call Me by Your Name,' previewed his latest play, 'Patriots,' at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City. Photos published by Getty Images on Tuesday show the star in costume and surrounded by fellow stars, including Will Keen and Luke Thallon, as they seem to applaud during a curtain call.

Stuhlbarg was 'randomly attacked near Central Park' on Sunday, a representative for 'Patriots' confirmed in a statement shared with Deadline. The Monday statement added that Stuhlbarg is on the mend and would proceed with the play as scheduled. A representative for Stuhlbarg did not immediately respond to The Times' request for confirmation and additional comment on Tuesda

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Actor Michael Stuhlbarg Assaulted in Central ParkActor Michael Stuhlbarg was assaulted in Central Park by a homeless man who threw a rock at him. The alleged attacker was apprehended near the Russian Consulate. The attacker has a history of prior arrests.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Marvel actor Michael Stuhlbarg assaulted in NYC by homeless man with a rockActor Michael Stuhlbarg was struck in the back of his head with a rock on Sunday night, walking near Central Park. The actor was assaulted by a homeless man.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Acclaimed actor Michael Stuhlbarg assaulted by homeless man in Central ParkAcclaimed actor Michael Stuhlbarg found himself the victim of an assault by a deranged, rock-throwing man on a Sunday night stroll through Central Park, it

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Police: ‘Doctor Strange’ Actor Michael Stuhlbarg Beaten by Homeless Man Near Central ParkSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Boardwalk Empire’s Michael Stuhlbarg Attacked With a RockBoardwalk Empire actor Michael Stuhlbarg was assaulted in New York City by a rock-wielding homeless man

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

‘Boardwalk Empire' actor hurt in Central Park rock attackMichael Stuhlbarg of 'Boardwalk Empire' refused medical attention at the scene near Central Park.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »