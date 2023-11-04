Actor Matthew Perry Recalls Encounter with God in Memoir

At the age of 54 at his Los Angeles home on October 28, recalled in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” a time when he encountered “the presence of God.” In his memoir, Perry talked about his addiction issues and substance abuse, as well as recalling a near-death experience he had after his colon burst due to opioid abuse. The actor had undergone 14 rehab stints and 15 stomach surgeries

. “God, please help me, show me that you are here,” Perry recalled praying when he was at his lowest point. After that, Perry described having an encounter with “the presence of God,” which caused him to cry uncontrollably. “I started to cry. I mean, I really started to cry – that shoulder-shaking kind of uncontrollable weeping,” thestar wrote. “I wasn’t crying because I was sad. I was crying because, for the first time in my life, I felt OK.” “I felt safe and taken care of,” Perry added. “Decades of struggling with God, and wrestling with life, and sadness, all was being washed away, like a river of pain gone into oblivion.” “I had been in the presence of God. I was certain of it,” Perry wrote. “And this time I had prayed for the right thing: help.” “God had shown me a sliver of what life could be,” he added. “He saved me that day, and for all days, no matter what. He had turned me into a seeker, not only of sobriety, and truth, but also of Hi

