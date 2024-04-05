Actor Matthew Lillard Launches Fantasy-Themed Whiskey Brand

If you told me a year ago we'd be talking to actor and D&D player Matthew Lillard about his own brand of fantasy-themed whiskey, I'd ask you to speed the calendar up. Probably one of the most interesting cross-branded items we've seen in 2024, Find Familiar Spirits has become a passion project for Lillard and his partner, actor and screenwriter Justin Ware, in which they release high-end spirits tied to fantasy gaming.

Such as the awesome Rogue flavor for Quest's End, which recently hit the market. We had a taste of it, and it is absolutely worth trying if you love bourbon whiskeys, as it sits at 98.3 Proof. Hell of a drink to have while sitting around the table fighting off magical beasts as a character you created. We had a chance to chat with Lillard about the new company and the spirits they're making, as well as what's on the wa

