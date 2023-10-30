Actor Kevin Bacon responds to local Kevin Bacon pig celebrity

Photo of actor Kevin Bacon (left) and Kevin Bacon the pig (right) (Credit: AP/Bring Kevin Bacon Home)A pig in Adams County is far exceeding celebrity status, now getting support from actor Kevin Bacon.

Actor Kevin Bacon is joining the thousands of people wishing the pig Kevin Bacon a safe journey home:The animal went missing on Oct. 14 and his loving owners have had difficulty corralling him and have since asked for the public's help in locating and bringing him home.

United States Headlines Read more: CBS21NEWS »

Francis Bacon | ArtnetFrancis Bacon was an Irish artist and one of the most unique, engaging figurative painters to emerge during the post-war period. His grotesque imagery—contorted limbs, howling mouths agape, blood—served as method of exploring nihilism and death at a time when Europe had been repeatedly savaged by war. Read more ⮕

Discontinued Fast Food Menu Items PollBRB starting a petition to bring back Jack in the Box's Bacon Shakes! Read more ⮕

Mayor Eric Adams rallies with members of Sikh community following recent hate crimesThey were hoping to educate the public about New Yorkers who come from north India​. Read more ⮕

Adams can’t declare migrant victory until he closes the Roosevelt Hotel shelterMayor Eric Adams tried to show progress on the migrant crisis last week, with a deputy saying just one-fifth of adults reapply for shelter once a new time limit on their stays is up. Read more ⮕

Cleland throws for 3 TDs, Adams runs for 2 more as Davidson beats Presbyterian 45-28Coulter Cleland threw three touchdown passes, Mari Adams added two rushing TDs and Davidson beat Presbyterian 45-28. Davidson has won six games in a row following back-to-back losses to open the season. Read more ⮕

Video: Bills QB Josh Allen calls ‘Bobby Wagner’ and ‘Jamal Adams’ audiblesThe Seahawks ended up on Thursday Night Football. Sort of. Read more ⮕