Actor Joseph Gatt sues Los Angeles County after charges are dropped

Actor Joseph Gatt , known for his roles in 'Game of Thrones' and ' Dumbo ', was arrested on suspicion of communicating with a minor in a sexually explicit manner. However, the case against him fell apart and all charges were dropped.

Gatt has now filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County, Dist. Atty. George Gascón, the city of Los Angeles, and the investigators involved in the faulty case.

