Actor Joseph Gatt sues LA County DA's office over career-ending allegations

Actor Joseph Gatt has filed a federal claim against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón 's office, accusing them of announcing career-ending allegations without thoroughly investigating the case. Gatt alleges that the DA's office, a former prosecutor, and an LAPD detective failed to investigate a teenager's claims before publicly announcing felony charges against him.

The case was later dismissed after a forensic examination revealed that the evidence had been fabricated and no crime had taken place. Gatt, known for his roles in 'Game of Thrones,' 'Thor,' and 'True Detective,' claims that the false accusations have effectively ended his acting career

Joseph Gatt LA County District Attorney George Gascón Lawsuit False Accusations Acting Career

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Actor Joseph Gatt sues LA County and DA Gascón over career-ending allegationsActor Joseph Gatt has filed a federal claim against LA County District Attorney George Gascón's office, accusing them of announcing career-ending allegations without thoroughly investigating the case.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

‘Game of Thrones' actor Joseph Gatt sues Los Angeles DA over dropped child sex chargesActor Joseph Gatt says his career has come to a halt after police and the DA’s Office falsely accused him of engaging in sexually explicit communication with…

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Inmate dies following altercation with officers at Soledad prisonJoseph Altamirano was admitted to the Correctional Training Facility from Santa Clara County in 2003.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Long Island parents indicted for manslaughter in baby's drug death: DAJoseph Adonis was found dead in his Holbrook, Suffolk County home on Jan. 3.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Lancaster County Commissioners declare county a 'non-sanctuary' for illegal immigrationThe 2-1 vote was in response to a recent law passed by the Lancaster City Council on cooperating with ICE.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

A county-by-county look at how Illinois voted for presidential candidatesIllinois voted in its 2024 primary election Tuesday and one of the most notable tickets on the ballot remained the presidential races.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »