Actor Jonathan Quan Expresses Interest in Joining Star Wars Franchise

Actor Jonathan Quan, known for his role in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, expressed his desire to join the Star Wars franchise. Quan, who recently won an Oscar, has already worked with Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy in Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2. It is not uncommon for actors to appear in both the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises. While the future of Indiana Jones is uncertain, Lucasfilm has multiple Star Wars projects in development.

