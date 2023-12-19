Actor Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Assault and Harassment

Jonathan Majors, an emerging Hollywood star, has been found guilty of assault and harassment in a Manhattan court. The charges stemmed from a dispute with his girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, that began in a chauffeured car and escalated into a physical altercation. Majors' sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6.





