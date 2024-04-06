Actor from 'Yellowstone' spinoff found dead amid domestic violence investigation

Cole Brings Plenty , an actor who appeared in '1923,' a spinoff of the popular television western ' Yellowstone ,' was found dead after he went missing amid a domestic violence investigation in Kansas , authorities said Friday. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on social media that deputies found the body of a 27-year-old male in a wooded area on April 5. Detectives were dispatched around 11:45 a.m.

local time to investigate an empty car on Homestead Lane, the sheriff's office said. Crime scene investigators and the medical examiner were at the location, but no details were released about the cause of death. Two days earlier Brings Plenty was charged in a nearby county with aggravated burglary, domestic battery and criminal restraint. An arrest warrant was issued. Police in the town of Lawrence said officers responded Sunday to an apartment where a woman was screaming for help, and Brings Plenty had left before they arrived

Cole Brings Plenty Actor 1923 Yellowstone Dead Domestic Violence Investigation Kansas

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

