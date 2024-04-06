Actor Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead in Kansas

Actor Cole Brings Plenty , who was named a suspect in a domestic violence case and reported missing, was found dead in a rural area of Kansas . Authorities discovered his body after receiving reports about an unoccupied car.

Brings Plenty, 27, was last seen on Sunday evening in a white Ford Explorer.

Cole Brings Plenty Actor Domestic Violence Missing Kansas

